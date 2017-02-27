Pope quietly trims sanctions for sex abusers seeking mercy

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states? Pause

3:26 Fatal confrontation caught on convenience store camera

1:34 Macon children reach out to Islamic Center of Macon

1:18 "She was trying to get away from him," stabbing victim's brother says

2:14 How Devon Gales' paralyzing accident changed him as a person

1:35 Devon Gales on Georgia's fund-raising effort, progress at Shepherd Center

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

0:47 Accused killer of Tara Grinstead arrives in court

0:42 Accused killer 'never seemed like a person that would do something like this'