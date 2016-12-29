Final goodbye: Roll call of some of those who died in 2016

1:03 Killing of Peach deputies makes officer who shot suspect more alert Pause

2:13 DA describes evidence in Bibb, Peach gambling cases

0:40 Bob Denison volunteers to make the old new again

1:17 Watch formerly conjoined twins Erika and Eva Sandoval meet for the first time after separation

1:21 Dyshon Sims talks Liberty Bowl, Peabody Hotel

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

2:55 Pastors train in use of force simulation

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:14 "Just trying to enjoy the moment"