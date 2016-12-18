China says it will return seized U.S. naval drone; Trump tells them to ‘keep it’

1:08 Volunteers explain why they lay wreaths for Wreaths Across America Pause

1:39 Calloway says confidence is the key

1:11 Her bedbugs are gone and Macon woman says, 'I love it'

1:16 Bands, floats and Santa draw thousands to Christmas parade.

3:42 Impaired driver caught on Sarasota sheriff helicopter camera

1:36 Nick Chubb on why he's returning for another year

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

3:08 Northside celebrates Tae Daley's Vanderbilt signing

4:07 Macon zoning board approves plans for restaurant, car dealer