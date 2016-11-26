New era for Cuba as icon Fidel Castro passes

1:37 Black Friday shoppers make it an all-nighter Pause

2:04 "It's going to take even more"

2:41 Northside, Glynn Academy are evenly matched, thinks Kevin Kinsler

1:12 'I feel like they're a disease,' woman says of bedbugs

2:03 Science fairs creating kids with curiosity, courage

0:31 Houston County Sheriff's Office wants help identifying these suspects

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

4:47 Cop Shop Podcast: Man beaten in fight over food; ex paints woman's leg black

2:23 Northside's Kam Burnett was ready to play as a freshman, and soon enough, showed why