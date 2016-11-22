Why did the South Korea president’s office buy hundreds of Viagra pills?

1:07 Bibb deputies get a "thanks for giving" treat Pause

1:03 Campers learn ins and outs of crime scene investigation

0:59 "It's not uncommon every night here to hear shots"

1:10 Donald Trump Jr. describes the enthusiasm voters approach him with

2:51 Macon zoning board approves zoning for restaurant

4:47 Cop Shop Podcast: Man beaten in fight over food; ex paints woman's leg black

0:48 Macon man surprised with Fantasia concert tickets

3:34 Peach Co. sheriff shows appreciation to officers and community

2:17 Northside's Kevin Kinsler watched his defense take control