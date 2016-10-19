Never underestimate a monkey with a rock

0:32 A 3D look at the rain inside Hurricane Matthew as it developed Pause

3:26 Surveillance footage from the night U.S. swimmers allege they were robbed in Rio

1:24 NATO Secretary General’s statement on the outcome of the British referendum on the EU

1:04 Off-duty airmen in South Korea help save family from burning building

2:36 Terror in Brussels

0:40 Pedestrian killed on Mercer University Drive

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Man smacked with ashtray in spat over soup

3:09 Search efforts for missing Sam Poss are 'not to leave any stone unturned'

1:49 Athletic field to replace blight near Pleasant Hill

1:38 Blight battle in North Highlands