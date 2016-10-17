Prisoner who wrote ‘Guantánamo Diary,’ a memoir of his detention, is freed

0:32 A 3D look at the rain inside Hurricane Matthew as it developed Pause

3:26 Surveillance footage from the night U.S. swimmers allege they were robbed in Rio

1:24 NATO Secretary General’s statement on the outcome of the British referendum on the EU

1:04 Off-duty airmen in South Korea help save family from burning building

2:36 Terror in Brussels

2:15 'He never made it back home,' father says

0:29 Smoke alarm and fire escape plan could save your family

1:15 Nancy Grace signs new book 'Murder at the Courthouse' at Barnes and Noble

1:15 Northside and Caleb Kelly answered a challenge against Lee County

2:41 Northside guard Larry Thomas helped the Eagles topple No. 1 Lee County