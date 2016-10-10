Obama on Colombia: ‘Still work to be done’

0:32 A 3D look at the rain inside Hurricane Matthew as it developed Pause

3:26 Surveillance footage from the night U.S. swimmers allege they were robbed in Rio

1:24 NATO Secretary General’s statement on the outcome of the British referendum on the EU

1:04 Off-duty airmen in South Korea help save family from burning building

2:36 Terror in Brussels

1:54 Nick Chubb on Georgia establishing the run against Gamecocks

2:19 Davin Bellamy discusses Georgia getting after the passer

2:09 Sony Michel talks running game's performance vs. Gamecocks

0:42 Middle Georgia preparations for Hurricane Matthew

2:29 Peach County gives head coach Chad Campbell a big win