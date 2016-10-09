Man? Woman? Terrorist? How a handshake set off a diplomatic kerfuffle

0:32 A 3D look at the rain inside Hurricane Matthew as it developed Pause

3:26 Surveillance footage from the night U.S. swimmers allege they were robbed in Rio

1:24 NATO Secretary General’s statement on the outcome of the British referendum on the EU

1:04 Off-duty airmen in South Korea help save family from burning building

2:36 Terror in Brussels

2:29 Peach County gives head coach Chad Campbell a big win

1:35 Twiggs County gets things done against skilled Stratford defensive front

0:46 Big ground effort from Height carries Twiggs County past Stratford

0:51 Tattnall Square overcomes strong Mount de Sales start

0:45 Barron, Tattnall Square stay unbeaten