How to help Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

0:32 A 3D look at the rain inside Hurricane Matthew as it developed Pause

3:26 Surveillance footage from the night U.S. swimmers allege they were robbed in Rio

1:24 NATO Secretary General’s statement on the outcome of the British referendum on the EU

1:04 Off-duty airmen in South Korea help save family from burning building

2:36 Terror in Brussels

2:14 Capricorn Records and loft projects move forward

1:29 Savannah animals evacuated to Fort Valley

1:08 Hurricane Katrina survivor relives evacuation

1:13 Dozens find shelter in Macon, more evacuees expected

0:26 Hurricane Matthew barrels toward Florida