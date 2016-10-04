U.S. supports Colombian peace deal, but Colombians in U.S. voted ‘no’

3:26 Surveillance footage from the night U.S. swimmers allege they were robbed in Rio Pause

1:24 NATO Secretary General’s statement on the outcome of the British referendum on the EU

1:04 Off-duty airmen in South Korea help save family from burning building

2:36 Terror in Brussels

1:27 Car smashes fence at crowded car wash

0:27 Huge monarch butterfly floats through air

1:44 "Tragic," Baldwin fire chief says of crash that killed teens

2:01 Here's how to cast a vote for your write-in candidates this November

2:08 Maurice Smith relives final play against Tennessee

0:43 Pink in the Parking lot