U.S. suspends cooperation with Russia to end war in Syria

3:26 Surveillance footage from the night U.S. swimmers allege they were robbed in Rio Pause

1:24 NATO Secretary General’s statement on the outcome of the British referendum on the EU

1:04 Off-duty airmen in South Korea help save family from burning building

2:36 Terror in Brussels

2:01 Here's how to cast a vote for your write-in candidates this November

1:21 Man shot, driven to Wal-Mart

1:43 Apartment fire burns out families on Lowe Street

1:38 Burglars drive vehicle into gun store in smash and grab

1:19 "Everything we own was in there," fire victim says

2:27 Northside takes advantage of Macon County mistakes