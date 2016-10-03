The U.S. isn’t one of the top 10 most free countries in the world, study says

0:32 A 3D look at the rain inside Hurricane Matthew as it developed Pause

3:26 Surveillance footage from the night U.S. swimmers allege they were robbed in Rio

1:24 NATO Secretary General’s statement on the outcome of the British referendum on the EU

1:04 Off-duty airmen in South Korea help save family from burning building

2:36 Terror in Brussels

2:27 Northside takes advantage of Macon County mistakes

1:55 Macon County kept itself from challenging Northside

1:10 Fort Valley Army Reserve unit jumps at Robins air show

0:59 Pilot performs tricks in the sky

0:45 Hail Mary leads to "Rocky Top" celebration for Tennessee

2:53 Thunderbirds soar at Thunder over Georgia