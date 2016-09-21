A government employee is accused of stealing $136,000 by hiding gold in his rectum

1:24 NATO Secretary General’s statement on the outcome of the British referendum on the EU Pause

1:04 Off-duty airmen in South Korea help save family from burning building

2:36 Terror in Brussels

1:43 Protest erupts after Charlotte police officer-involved fatal shooting

2:08 Motorists at the pumps: 'These gas prices, it's outrageous'

4:45 Cop Shop Podcast: Mechanic bloodied by woman with screwdriver

0:50 Fort Valley Army Reserve unit packs parachutes

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

1:05 N.Y. Mets Tim Tebow introduced to fans, media

0:47 Gov. Nathan Deal warns of gas price gouging