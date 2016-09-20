‘They took his head as a trophy’: Bison named Sauron killed on Spanish reserve

1:24 NATO Secretary General’s statement on the outcome of the British referendum on the EU Pause

1:04 Off-duty airmen in South Korea help save family from burning building

2:36 Terror in Brussels

3:25 Northside heads to bye week off huge win over Ware County

1:05 Mercer Lacrosse signs 6-year-old Griffin boy

1:28 Prosecutor describes attack on woman by man who was 'hearing voices'

0:57 Man acquitted of murder pleads guilty to having illegal cell phone in jail

20:34 Kirby Smart talks Ole Miss, kicking game

0:36 CGTC students turned off lights and hid in classrooms during lockdown

1:56 Shooting locks down CGTC in Macon