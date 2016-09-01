Tropical Storm Hermine floods Florida roads

Drivers in the Bradenton, Florida, area drove through flood waters created by Tropical Storm Hermine on August 31, 2016.
Amaris Castillo Bradenton Herald

Vietnam veteran gets Medal of Honor for saving 44 lives

Nearly five decades after helping to save the lives of 40 American soldiers and four members of his unit during the Vietnam War, Lt. Col. Charles Kettles of Michigan received the Medal of Honor. Kettles led helicopter flights carrying reinforcements to U.S. soldiers and evacuated the wounded after they were ambushed in combat operations near Duc Pho in May 1967. The Veterans History Project campaigned to upgrade Kettles' Distinguished Service Cross to the Medal of Honor, and the Pentagon agreed his actions merited an upgrade. Congress passed legislation waiving a time limitation for the award, paving the way for the honor.

Americans agree, it's time for Obama to visit Hiroshima

President Barack Obama is the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Hiroshima nuclear disaster site since then-President Harry S. Truman ordered the first nuclear bomb to be dropped in August, 1945. From the Truman Library to the museum that's home to the Enola Gay, Americans alike see Obama's visit as the right step forward in U.S.-Japan relations.

What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in U.S. history caught on camera

The bust from Operation Stampede/Cash Hungry in Florida involved more than $13 million in fraudulent food-stamp transactions and could be the largest food stamp bust in the nation's history. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, state and federal law enforcement conducted a joint identity theft investigation involving obtaining SNAP EBT cards with the stolen identities. According to the sheriff's office, the fraudulently obtained EBT cards were taken to the Opa Locka Flea Market where the SNAP(food stamp or EBT) benefits allocated to them were exchanged for cash. Twenty two people have been charged with crimes.

