Tropical Storm Hermine floods Florida roads

Nearly five decades after helping to save the lives of 40 American soldiers and four members of his unit during the Vietnam War, Lt. Col. Charles Kettles of Michigan received the Medal of Honor. Kettles led helicopter flights carrying reinforcements to U.S. soldiers and evacuated the wounded after they were ambushed in combat operations near Duc Pho in May 1967. The Veterans History Project campaigned to upgrade Kettles' Distinguished Service Cross to the Medal of Honor, and the Pentagon agreed his actions merited an upgrade. Congress passed legislation waiving a time limitation for the award, paving the way for the honor.