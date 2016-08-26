Creative or catastrophe? Restaurant owner offers free pizzas for guns

People certainly like their pizza in America, but do they like the dish enough to trade a gun for it?
That’s what Donald Dancy is trying to find out. Dancy owns D & C Pizza in Indianapolis, a popular pizza joint, and he told Fox 59 he plans to offer free pizzas to those who turn in illegal guns.
“I can see kids 14 through 18 coming in here and buying a pizza and their guns fall out,” Dancy told Fox 59. “I think what he is trying to do is basically police ourselves without the police ... take these guns off of the streets without losing lives in the process.”
Dancy said he lives in a high-crime area that is “like a war zone,” and he wants to help it get better.
While it might sound odd to offer pizza, typically around $10 or $20, for guns, typically worth hundreds, Dancy said he believes a lot of people don’t want to own the guns anyway and just need a push to get rid of them.
A nearby church worked with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department in 2013 and 2014 to collect illegal guns, using donations to try to buy firearms from people. The church was vandalized and eventually set on fire.
Dancy is also working with the sheriff’s office and said he plans to hold the guns on site in a safe until law enforcement comes to collect them. He cannot start collecting guns until a plan is approved by the authorities.
A call to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department was not immediately returned.
