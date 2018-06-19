Mom paid $1,400 so terminally ill son could have a puppy. But it was a scam, she says

Leart Dervishaj says he has been preparing for a new puppy.
The 6-year-old, who suffers from a rare and terminal form of dwarfism, told CBS New York all about how he planned for the new four-legged friend his mother promised him.
"I got some dog bones and a bed," he said. "I love dogs. He might run and play with me."
But there was one big problem: That dog never showed up.
Rezarta Osmani, the boy's mother, said in an interview with The Ridgefield Park Daily Voice that she fell for a scam and paid around $1,400 for a pup she saw advertised on Facebook.
The mom sent over the money on June 8, according to CBS New York, but realized two days later that the transaction seemed to be a scam. The dog was supposed to be coming from Georgia to the family's house in New Jersey.
Now she's raising money for her little boy on GoFundMe with the hopes of getting him his dream dog. He wants a teacup Yorkie, Osmani wrote.
"Leart has been hospitalized for weeks now in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for a rare genetic disorder," she wrote. "He has had so many medical struggles and gone through more in his six years than anyone should in their life. Lifting his spirits is our biggest priority.
"I know it would give Leart so much joy to know there is a puppy waiting for him when we can finally go home."
That page has since received over $1,500.
Osmani promised on GoFundMe that the money would be used to get her little boy a dog — and all the extra proceeds will "help cover the mountain of medical bills we are facing."
And there seems to be more good news. The Ridgefield Park Daily Voice reported that a local rescue service has come forward and promised to pair the boy up with one of their own dogs.
The family and the rescue group are expected to meet this weekend.
