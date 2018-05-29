She argued with her baby's father — then she ran over them both, killing the daughter, CA cops say

A 19-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police say she struck her baby and her baby’s father with a car, killing the 7-month old girl.
The incident happened just before midnight in the 500 block of West D Street in Ontario, the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin reported.
The woman, identified by police as Sarah Marie Gomez, and the 21-year-old father of her child had been drinking at a family gathering earlier in the evening, according to KTLA.
“It appears alcohol was involved,” Ontario Police Sgt. Jeff Higbee told the Daily Bulletin.
CBS reported that the couple were arguing in a car outside their home when the father got out, holding the baby. That’s when Gomez struck them both, police said.
Family members took the father and child to the hospital, where the baby died, the Daily Bulletin reported. The father received minor injuries.
Gomez was apparently in the car that took the baby to the hospital, according to CBS.
Gomez was initially arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, but that was later changed to suspected murder and attempted murder, according to the Ontario Police Department.
