'NBA Finals' or 'NRA Finals?' Basketball fans say company 'butchered' championship hats

Basketball fans who watched the NBA Eastern and Western Conference finals may have noticed star players like LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant all wearing newly designed hats made just for the occasion.
The only problem? Some fans say a design choice makes the hats look like they have a very different meaning.
The hats, which SFGate reported were designed by apparel company New Era, have the NBA logo and "2018 NBA FINALS" printed on the front with a circular team logo on the bottom right.
But the logo's placement cuts off part of the 'B" in "NBA," which some fans say makes it look like "NRA Finals."
Twitter users were quick to highlight the issue, with many sarcastically congratulating the Golden State Warriors on reaching the "NRA Finals" and mocking the design of the hats.
Others thought it was just a big overreaction.
One Twitter user did point out that a different style of hat didn't appear to have the same design.
New Era has not issued a statement on the matter.
The National Rifle Association was again thrust into the center of national conversation in recent months after the February school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
Student survivors of the shooting called on politicians and companies to drop their support for the organization, which lobbies politicians to protect and expand gun rights across the country. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke out against the NRA after the shooting.
"We can vote people in who actually have the courage to protect people’s lives and not just bow down to the NRA because they’ve financed their campaign for them," he said, according to The Hill. "So, hopefully we’ll find enough people, first of all, to vote good people in, but hopefully we can find enough people with courage to help our citizens remain safe and focus on the real safety issues."
The NBA Finals begin May 31.
