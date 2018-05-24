Parents say 'Show Dogs' movie grooms kids for sexual abuse. Now those scenes are cut

SHARE COPY LINK Max, a macho, solitary Rottweiler police dog is ordered to go undercover as a primped show dog in a prestigious Dog Show, along with his human partner, to avert a disaster from happening. Global Road Entertainment

Max, a macho, solitary Rottweiler police dog is ordered to go undercover as a primped show dog in a prestigious Dog Show, along with his human partner, to avert a disaster from happening. Global Road Entertainment