He tried to scam his local Walmart — then, a chase, a fence and a nasty groin injury, Texas cops say

His diagnosis, just a day after he'd been released from Jefferson County Jail in Beaumont, Texas, was a bruised scrotum, police say.
Clearly, Wednesday wasn't Ryan Allen Prajzner's day.
Police in the tiny town of Vidor, just 15 miles west of Beaumont, say the day after he finished one sentence, he did something to get himself put back into jail. But not before an overnight stay in a local hospital, after he suffered a pretty nasty scrotum injury in the process.
According to Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll, just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Prajzner brought an item he had just taken from the shelf at Walmart to the return department to get a "refund." But the crack loss prevention team was onto him.
When one employee tried to detain him, Prajzner ran. He knocked over another employee and a shopper as he tried to make his escape, which would ultimately turn his theft charge into a robbery charge, police say.
Officers, responding to the theft call from the loss prevention worker, arrived at the Walmart just as Prajzner ran across the parking lot with two citizens giving chase.
One officer caught up with Prajzner as he tried to hide along a fence line outside someone's home. The officer told Prajzner to stop running.
Instead, the 24-year-old climbed, jumped and crumpled to the ground on the other side.
"The suspect was found laying on the other side of the fence with an ankle and scrotum injury," Carroll wrote.
Prajzner and what Carroll called his "bruised scrotum" checked out of the hospital Friday and into the Orange County Jail, where he faces a robbery charge.
According to The Examiner, Prajzner has served two previous stints in state jail in Huntsville, Texas.
More recently, he was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication by the Orange County Sheriff's Office on April 26, before being transferred to Jefferson County Jail on an outstanding warrant. From there, he was released on May 15, according to jail records.
