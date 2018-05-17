Firefighters rescue pit bull puppy that fell 20 feet down a pipe in Ferguson, Mo.

Firefighters rescued an upside-down pit bull puppy that fell into a drainage pipe outside a Ferguson, Missouri, apartment.
The Fire Department was called out to the scene at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report that a 5-week-old puppy was trapped in an 8-inch pipe about 20 feet underground, according to the department's Facebook post.
The pup wasn't hurt, but firefighters had to make several attempts to get him out.
The dog's owners, a young boy and his family, stood by, watching the firefighters as they worked.
The puppy had fallen in after the blades of a lawnmower chipped the top of the pipe, creating an opening, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
After about 20 minutes, firefighters successfully pulled the puppy out using ropes. A video posted on the Fire Department's Facebook page shows three firefighters quickly lifting the squealing puppy out by the back feet.
"We are happy to report that the puppy was removed and returned to his relieved owner," the Fire Department wrote.
Maintenance workers have since covered the hole to prevent other critters from getting stuck, according to the Post-Dispatch.
