Man takes upskirt photos at Walmart — and says lawyer told him it was legal, cops say

An Oklahoma City man was arrested after he was caught taking photos up the dresses of at least one unsuspecting woman — and he thought it was "perfectly legal," police said.
An asset protection officer told police several customers complained that a man was taking upskirt photos, according to a police report obtained by KFOR. A security guard also said he saw the man "blatantly positioning his cellphone under the woman's dress."
Kevin Bierig, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of a "peeping tom" violation. A person can be convicted of violating Oklahoma's peeping tom statute when hiding, waiting or loitering near a place where a person would expect privacy with the intent of watching that person in a secretive manner.
"He was very upset about that," Oklahoma City Police Master Sgt. Gary Knight told KOB4. "He claimed his attorney told him it's perfectly legal for him to do this in a public place. Which it was explained to him clearly that it's not."
A woman whose photo was taken told police that she wasn't aware of Bierig taking photos up her dress, but she did notice him following her around the store, KOKH reported. The woman thought he was trying to reach into her purse.
Another witness told police that they saw Bierig put his phone underneath three women's dresses.
Bierig was booked into the Oklahoma City Jail on May 10 and was released on a $500 bond later that day, KFOR reported.
This is not the first time an Oklahoman has said peeping tom charges violate a person's rights.
In March, police say Trevor Thompson was arrested after taking photos of women in mall dressing rooms and up a co-worker's skirt, News9 reported. His attorney said that charge violated his first amendment rights.
Comments