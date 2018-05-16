Golf champ's wife attacked him after he bombed at tournament, police say

Former U.S. Open champion golfer Lucas Glover missed the secondary cuts at last weekend’s Players Championship near St. Augustine — and his wife greeted him home with a shower of insults and, allegedly, a beat-down.

Krista Glover, 36, was arrested by St. Johns County Sheriff’s deputies at Sawgrass TPC in Ponte Vedra Beach and charged with domestic battery and resisting arrest.





Lucas told deputies Krista gets violent every time he doesn’t play well in a major PGA tournament, according to the incident report.

And since he had a bad day live on national television alongside the likes of Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose, she allegedly went off on him when he got home. The fight degenerated into something physical, all of it in front of their two underage children and Lucas’ momma.

Krista Glover's booking photo. St. Johns County, Florida, Sheriff's Office via AP

Such fights, Lucas told the deputies, aren't unusual, the report shows. He described how “when he plays a bad round of golf, Krista proceeds to start an altercation with him and telling him how he is a loser and a p---y, how he needs to fire everyone, and how he’d better win or her and the kids would leave him and he would never see the kids again,” the report reads.

Saturday night, Lucas allegedly told deputies he couldn’t take it anymore. At the same time, he tried to dissuade deputies from arresting Krista and claimed there was no physical altercation.

Deputies, however, noted in their reports that there were fresh lacerations to Lucas’ right arm and “multiple lacerations” to both his 62-year-old mother Hershey Glover’s arms, as well as blood on her clothes.

Neither Lucas nor his mom asked to be treated by paramedics.

The 38-year-old golfer, best known for his 2009 win at the U.S. Open and the 2011 Wells Fargo Open, said his wife had been drinking all day, the report shows.

Krista claimed she was attacked by her mother-in-law during an argument with her husband. The report noted, however, she had no visible injuries.

When Lucas’ mother was interviewed, she told deputies she tried to stop the argument between husband and wife, but Krista turned against her and hit her repeatedly.

Lucas’ injuries reportedly occurred when he stepped between his wife and his mother.

The drama, however, didn’t stop once Krista was handcuffed.

The deputies wrote in their report that she resisted them and refused to get into the back seat of a squad car by trying “to tense her body and blocking herself from sitting down in the car.”

She allegedly tried to wrap her legs and feet around the frame of the open car door, and once inside, Krista allegedly damaged the car by kicking the door.

“Wait till the tour [PGA] hears about this,” she yelled at the deputies, according to the report. “You will lose your job. This is why cops get shot in the face. Wait till I talk with the judge, you will be f---ing fired over this.”

When reached on her cellphone Tuesday, Krista hung up abruptly. Lucas didn’t return a call for comment left on his cellphone.

Krista was released Sunday on $2,500 bond. She has a date with the judge May 31.

A former Clemson University golf star, Lucas Glover has been on the PGA tour since 2001. Since then, he has made $20.1 million in prize money.

He and Krista live in Jupiter and were married in 2012. They have a 6-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy.