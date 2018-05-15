5-year-old attacked by bear was camping alone in the yard. Screams woke her mom up

The 5-year-old Colorado girl who was attacked by a bear at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday had been camping alone in the yard.
The girl's parents called 911 to report the attack, and her dad told the dispatcher that she had been outside camping by herself, according to the recorded 911 call obtained by Denver's Fox31.
"So she was out camping by herself," the dispatcher asked the dad.
"Yes," he replied.
"Right on, good for her," the dispatcher responded.
The 5-year-old girl's mom had woken up to the attack when she heard screaming outside of her home, according to a statement from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
When the mom went out to investigate, she found a large black bear dragging her daughter around. The home, in East Orchard Mesa, is just above the Colorado River corridor.
The girl's mom originally told officers that her daughter had gone outside to "investigate noises" that she thought might have been from her dog, according to the release.
The mom began to scream — and the bear dropped the girl and escaped.
“She came out ... she yelled at the animal,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Mike Porras told Fox31. “She screamed at it — and by doing so, she probably saved her little girl’s life.”
The girl's dad told the dispatcher that his daughter was not bleeding severely.
"She's just missing a chunk out of her butt, a couple spots in her leg," he said. "I think she's more shocked because of it."
The girl was taken to the hospital. In an almost two-hour-long surgery, the girl received 77 stitches, according to Fox31.
The bear had gotten away, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, but officials set up traps and began tracking the bear.
On Monday, one day after the attack, the department announced it had killed the bear suspected of attacking the girl.
"The necropsy, along with DNA results will provide the confirmation, but we are confident we have the right bear," area wildlife manager Kirk Oldham said in the release. "However, we will leave all three traps in place for the time being out of an abundance of caution."
