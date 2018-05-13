65,000 cans of coffee are recalled because the lids might fly off and smack you

It's not the coffee inside the cans, but the cans themselves that caused illy to recall 65,000 8.8-ounce containers of whole bean coffee.
That's why the recall wasn't posted by the FDA, but rather the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which described the problem as, "The coffee bean can lid can detach suddenly with force upon opening when missing an air valve on the bottom, posing an injury hazard."
In other words, you can wind up smacking yourself in the face with the hand holding a lid, which can slice you. Illy knows of no injuries yet. But a recall of 65,000 cans sold in stores such as Publix, Walmart, Kroger, Target, Whole Foods, via Amazon.com and other places says illy is a wee bit concerned somebody might break a tooth, a nose or put an eye out.
This covers medium roast cans (red stripe on the bottom) with expiration dates October, November or December 2019; dark roast cans (black stripe) with expiration dates in October or November 2019; and decaffeinated cans (green stripe) with an October 2019 expiration date.
Consumers should contact illy for a replacement by calling 855-282-4682, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, Monday through Friday, or email caninfo@illy.com.
