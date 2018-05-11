She worked at a school cafeteria — and stole $27,000 in student lunch money, Arkansas cops say

Usually it’s school bullies who make off with students’ lunch money.
But not in Camden, Arkansas, where a school cafeteria worker has been arrested after police say she stole roughly $27,541.70 in lunch money from a middle school, Camden police told KATV.
Rebecca Naomi Dorris, 53, worked the cash register at Camden Fairview Intermediate School, the TV station reports — but for about five years, she was quietly pocketing money that students paid for their school lunches and breakfasts, according to Camden police.
Dorris was stealing on a daily basis from the cash register, according to school records obtained by KARK.
She turned herself in to authorities on Thursday after police obtained a warrant for her arrest, KARK reports.
Dorris faces felony theft charges, according to Ouachita County Sheriff's Office online jail records. She was booked at the county jail Thursday around 9 a.m.
Dorris’ bond was set at $25,000.
