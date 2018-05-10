Robber punched 88-year-old shopper unconscious — then went after her friend, video shows

When she regained consciousness, the 88-year-old shopper couldn’t remember anything that had happened to her, police said.

But witnesses and video caught it all: The woman was in the parking lot of a 99 Cents Only discount store in Montclair, California, when an adult man robbed her purse just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, police said. And during the robbery, he punched the woman in the face, knocking her to the ground in broad daylight, surveillance video shows.

The blow knocked the woman unconscious, police said.

Then the robber moved on to the 88-year-old victim’s 72-year-old friend, according to police. He demanded that woman's purse as well, but she wouldn’t surrender it and started shouting for help. The robbery suspect eventually let go of her purse as she screamed, and then got into a silver four-door car and escaped, police said.

Montclair — where the crime took place — is in San Bernardino County, just east of Los Angeles. The store is at the intersection of Moreno Street and Plaza Lane, police said.

Officers were called to the scene on “a report of an elderly woman laying face down” — and when they got there, the 88-year-old was still unconscious, according to police. For better or worse, she had “no recollection of the incident.”

“For someone to do that to an old person, it’s not right,” shopper Allan Helfand told KTLA.

Police said they are still looking for the robber. Anyone with information on the incident should call Montclair police at 909-621-4771.