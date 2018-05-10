They had 71 pounds of meth in the gas tank — and too many stories, Texas cops say

Police in Round Rock, Texas, say they pulled the vehicle over because it was following the car in front of it too closely Saturday along Interstate 35.
But what made Officer Austin Long suspicious was that the driver and the passenger couldn't seem to keep their stories straight about where they were headed, according to a news release.
So he suggested having a drug-sniffing K-9 officer give the car a once-over.
The dog alerted to the possible presence of drugs. Police then found what they say was more than 71 pounds of meth.
That quantity of methamphetamine has a street value of nearly $2 million, according to the release.
Nathan Leon Fields, 36, was arrested and has been charged with the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, according to jail records. The Alabama resident's bond has been set at $70,000.
The passenger in the vehicle was initially arrested as well, but was released and not charged in the incident.
Three days later and about 85 miles to the southeast, the storied drug-busting tandem of Fayette County Sheriff's Sgt. Randy Thumann and his K9 partner, Lobos, made a strikingly similar meth seizure along Interstate 10.
Thumann, too, noted "conflicting details in the travel itinerary" from those inside the Nissan Murano he pulled over for a traffic violation just after 11:30 a.m., according to a news release. Upon searching the Murano, Lobos alerted positively as well.
Police say they found nearly 60 pounds of meth, this time packaged in 16 bundles in the gas tank.
The driver of the Murano, 29-year-old Felipe de Jesus Mendez Ramos, has been charged with drug possession and remained in custody Thursday at the Dan R. Beck Justice Center in La Grange.
