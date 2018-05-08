He got kicked out of 'A Quiet Place' for being noisy. Then he pulled out a hammer, cops say

A Bremerton, Wash., movie theater was anything but “A Quiet Place” during a screening of the hit horror film Sunday night, police say.
When employees at SEEfilm Bremerton Cinema asked a man who began talking and being disruptive during the film to leave about 10 p.m., he threatened to kill other movie-goers, reported The Kitsap Sun.
Then he pulled a hammer from a gym bag and smashed box-office windows, causing $4,000 in damage, police told the publication. The man may have cut his hand while shattering the windows.
He has not been identified, but Bremerton police have released a video of the incident.
"Your adrenaline goes," theater manager Julie Stitt told KOMO. "And it’s a scary thought. ‘Cause you don’t know in today’s society... what’s going to happen.”
Stitt told KIRO the man had started out watching “Bad Samaritan,” about a man hunted by a psychopathic kidnapper, but didn’t like it and switched to “A Quiet Place.”
Police describe him as a white man in his 40s, about 6 feet tall with a beard and wearing a red windbreaker and shorts. He showed a military ID when buying his tickets, KIRO reported.
“A Quiet Place,” about a family surviving in a world where noise attracts monsters, has earned $255 million worldwide, reported Forbes.
