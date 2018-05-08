Dad couldn't find his son after prom. Teen was on a bridge helping a suicidal woman

Christopher Regalado's senior prom night was just about over. The teen, a senior basketball player at North Central High School in Spokane, Washington, had danced with his girlfriend, Sierra, at the formal dance and had partied again at a hotel, according to KREM.
All that was left was to call his dad and ask for a ride home.
But Christopher's night wasn't over yet. When his dad came to pick him up from the hotel at around 2:30 a.m., Christopher couldn't be found. He wasn't answering his calls, and his dad became worried, his mom wrote on Facebook.
The two found each other a few minutes later, and Christopher's parents learned that he had a good reason for going missing: He was saving a life.
Christopher's mom, Stephanie Regalado, shared the story in an emotional post on Facebook Saturday afternoon.
She wrote that Christopher’s dad had gone to pick their son up after a party at a Red Lion hotel but couldn't find him anywhere. Christopher wasn't answering his phone but had texted his dad about an hour and a half earlier saying he thought he'd heard a cry for help and was going to investigate, his mom wrote on Facebook.
"I kept reminding myself he was a big kid, a smart kid and he was going to be okay," his mom wrote. After the dad and son found each other, Christopher told his parents what happened while he was "missing."
When he first heard the cry for help, Chris rushed over to a nearby bridge, where he spotted a woman perched atop some bars and looking into the rushing rapids of the Spokane River below. When he approached her, he saw a "terrifying look in her eyes" and asked whether he could help her in any way, his mom wrote.
"She began repeatedly sharing her life story of years of abuse and sexual abuse and a father who abandoned her. Christopher listened, validating her state of being by saying he couldn’t even imagine such horrible things happening to him and that although he hasn’t experienced anything like that or know the pain the way she was feeling it, he could understand why she would want all that pain to go away," Christopher's mom wrote.
Chris, who was still in his tuxedo, shared parts of his own life, including that it was his senior prom night. The woman told him she didn’t trust men, but eventually they were able to sit together and talk, Christopher's mom wrote.
Before they left, he "made her promise that she would always choose to live." Then the two walked off the bridge together before Christopher met up with his dad.
His mom told KREM she was proud of him, and amazed that he handled it so well. "When he shared the things he said to her I was like, ‘Holy cow how did you know what to say?' " his mom told the station.
Suicide is an issue that Chris knows all too well, his mom told KHQ. She told the station four students had committed suicide in the last few years, three of whom Christopher knew personally.
That may be why Christopher was so quick to rush in and do what he could. "He has a heart for others all the time," his mom told KREM.
The woman's identity isn't known, but Christopher's mom wrote that she prayed for "that incredibly strong young woman who allowed a stranger to come out of the darkness to answer her pleas for help."
Christopher's mom added a photo to her post showing Christopher posing with his girlfriend before the dance. More than a hundred people commented on her post offering their prayers, praise and thanks that Christopher was there to help when he was needed.
Comments