Saved from a Santería priest, rescue rooster terrorizes a Miami neighborhood

There are rescue dogs, saved from abusive owners and placed in loving homes. Then there is Payo. He is a rescue rooster. He was doomed to die in a Santeria ceremony. Justin Azpiazu

