Someone pooped 'daily' at school football field. It was this superintendent, NJ cops say

Employees at a New Jersey high school wanted answers after they found poop at the football field "on a daily basis," police say.
So a school resource officer decided to stake out the field at Holmdel High School in hopes of catching the mysterious serial pooper, according to the Holmdel Township Police Department. Police say the stinky culprit turned out to be 42-year-old Thomas Tramaglini.
Tramaglini — charged with lewdness, littering and defecating in public — is the superintendent of Kenilworth Public Schools, The Asbury Park Press reported. He is accused of pooping on the high school's field at around 5:45 a.m.
He lives just three miles away from the high school, according to NJ.com. Police say that the man was seen running around the track early Monday morning before relieving himself.
Tramaglini, who makes $147,504 a year, is now on a paid leave of absence. According to The Asbury Park Press, employees must receive paid leave unless if they are kept from their job because of a change in tenure or an indictment against them.
The Kenilworth Public Schools released a statement about the incident.
"The Board of Education wants to assure faculty and staff, students and parents, that the district will continue its responsibilities without interruption," it read. "Every day, and especially during challenging times, we are fortunate to have veteran administrators and other dedicated professionals on whom we can rely."
There are still many outstanding questions, according to NJ.com, like how long did the poop keep coming and who found the remains.
Despite the odd charges, some people came to the defense of the embattled superintendent.
"Know what? If this is his hobby then he deserves this," a man named Jim Nusbaum wrote on The Asbury Park Press' Facebook. "If he was on his way to work and ran out of options, then really APP? It needs to go on FB?"
Others questioned if the man has a medical condition or was perhaps suffering from a stomach bug.
But The Asbury Park Press noted that not all the comments were serious, as one woman wrote "when you gotta go, you gotta go."
This isn't the first instance of a person who just couldn't seem to control their bowel movements — or at least didn't care to.
In January, a woman from Little Rock, Arkansas, complained to KARK that she caught a man on camera as he pooped in front of her driveway.
"We understand that accidents happen," she said. "I mean, it was vile."
And flashback to September, when a person known as the "Mad Pooper" continued to perplex residents of the Colorado Springs neighborhood in Denver with her incessant droppings. Someone caught the alleged pooper on camera — and asked whether she was going to poop in front of her house.
“Yeah, sorry!” the woman reportedly answered.
A man who said he's a representative for the woman later explained on now-deleted YouTube videos that the Mad Pooper has a brain injury and can't control her bowel movements after gender reassignment surgery. He said the First Amendment protects her right to poop.
But Jeremy Loew, a criminal defense attorney, told KRDO that "defecating in someone's yard is definitely not protected."
"It is actually a crime,” he added.
