Wisconsin woman injected teens with meth and forced man into prostitution, police say

A woman in the small Wisconsin town of Nichols could face decades in prison after police say 28-year-old Shawna Baxter took in runaway juveniles, gave them drugs and then recruited them to steal things, according to the Post-Crescent.
In a separate case, police say Baxter forced a male 'low functioning adult" to perform sex acts on other men for money, the River Falls Journal reported.
According to a criminal complaint obtained by WBAY, police say Baxter was living with several juvenile runaways and injected them with methamphetamine daily in October. A 16-year-old told police Baxter had taken him into a bathroom and injected him with meth after locking the door, the station reported.
Police say Baxter drove the teens to retail stores and told them to steal cell phones, which she would then sell or trade for more meth, according to the River Falls Journal.
One teen told police Baxter gave him meth when he got in her car on a Friday, then kept him and others high through the weekend before taking them to steal merchandise in Green Bay, according to the Post-Crescent. When she pulled into a gas station, he refused to leave, which led to a police welfare call, the paper reported.
According to the criminal complaint obtained by WBAY, Baxter confessed to giving three juveniles meth.
Police also say one of the victims told them Baxter had forced a former roommate, described in the complaint as a "low-functioning adult,' to perform paid sex acts on men, for which she would keep all the money, the Post-Crescent reported. The girl told police the man would cry while performing the sex acts, according to the paper.
Police said Facebook messages corroborated the story, according to the River Falls Journal.
Jail records show that Baxter was first booked into the Outagamie County jail in mid-December of 2017.
Baxter now faces two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, three counts of child enticement by giving or selling drugs, receiving compensation for human trafficking, facilitating pandering and three counts of intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child, according to the Post-Crescent, with a plea hearing later in May.
Altogether, she could face up to 126 years in prison and a $665,000 fine if convicted, WBAY reported.
