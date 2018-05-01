Her body was found in a shed. Florida man shot her after she made a 'mess,' cops say

The body of a mother of two was found in a storage bin in a shed-like storage unit behind a St. Petersburg home, police announced.
Police identified the body of Cheyenne Snyder, 29, Tuesday morning.
Angelo Dante Beckford, 40, was arrested Monday and is now facing a murder charge. Police officials said in a Tuesday news conference Beckford shot and killed Snyder after an argument Sunday evening over a "mess" Snyder left at the home. The two knew each other about a week before the incident and both may have struggled with drug addiction.
Officials said police received a tip Monday from residents that a man was bragging to neighbors in the St. Petersburg neighborhood about what he was storing, according to WFLA News Channel 8.
"We had people who actually come to the police department to report that this man had invited them in, shown them what looked like a woman who could be dead or unconscious in his home," Yolanda Fernandez, St. Petersburg police spokeswoman, told FOX 13.
Monday afternoon, officers went to the home in the 500 block of 16th Avenue South to investigate.
"Apparently, according to the information we have, he was showing off," Fernandez told Spectrum Bay News 9. "It concerned them enough, they came right to the police headquarters and reported it. So we were able to follow up rather quickly because, again, our concern was someone could still be alive in there."
Police said the SWAT team found Snyder's body in a storage tote. Those who provided tips to police said the tote was inside the home, but officials found her in the shed. Police described the area where the body was found as a half-address with storage space.
Beckford was released from prison one month ago after serving a sentence for armed robbery, Bay News 9 reported.
He was living at his recently deceased mother's home since his release and has been seen armed with several guns, police said Tuesday.
Police arrested Beckford Monday and charged him with possession of cocaine. By Tuesday morning, a second-degree murder charge was added to his jail booking information, according to WFLA. He has also been charged with aggravated assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of parole.
Snyder, who has lived in Florida for the past nine years but was originally from Ohio, was a mother of two children, police said.
Comments