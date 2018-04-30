Mom knew about 13-year-old girl’s sexual relationship with cheerleading coach, NC cops say

A Johnston County, North Carolina, mother was arrested and charged after investigators said they discovered she knew her daughter was involved in a sexual relationship with her cheerleading coach but did not stop it.

Beth Hamblin Cooke, 38, is charged with felony child abuse involving a sexual act. She was arrested April 27, according to Johnston County records.





Cooke knew that her underage daughter had "an ongoing relationship" with a coach at Premier Cheerleading on Guy Road in Clayton, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office.

Jacob Alan Parton, 23, of Colson Drive was the girl's coach, authorities say. The relationship allegedly happened over about 18 months, beginning when the girl was 13 and ending when she was 14, according to the sheriff's office.

Parton was arrested in December on two counts of statutory sex offense with a child, two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and two counts of statutory rape of a child. Parton bonded out of jail.

The age of consent in North Carolina is 16.