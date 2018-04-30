Her husband died. Then her boyfriend died. Now she's charged with having ricin, Va. cops say

A South Carolina woman is charged with possession of the deadly poison ricin, and police say they found it a month after her boyfriend died in 2016.
Federal authorities in Virginia also charged 62-year-old Debra Siers-Hill of Ladson with having a gun with an obliterated serial number, the Associated Press reported.
The family of 67-year-old Frederick Brooks of Virginia Beach, Va., has filed multiple lawsuits contending that Siers-Hill fatally poisoned Brooks to try to seize control of his estate, The Virginian-Pilot reported.
The federal indictment against Siers-Hill mentions neither Brooks’ name nor his death, according to The Virginian-Pilot. The medical examiner's office did not immediately return a phone message from the Observer on Monday requesting the cause and manner of Brooks' death.
One lawsuit filed by his family said Brooks quit his job at the National Institute of Aerospace in March 2015 due to “suspicious” stomach issues, Norfolk CBS-TV affiliate WTKR reported. When a co-worker asked if his girlfriend was poisoning him, Brooks told him that Siers-Hill’s first husband died from a “suspicious” toxic substance,” according to WTKR.
Siers-Hill’s husband, Thomas Ivan Hill, died in 1993 in Berkley County, S.C. His death was ruled a suicide by drinking antifreeze, WTKR reported.
Siers-Hill is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing in federal court in Norfolk on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.
