Video shows boy stuck underwater for 9 minutes as people try to pull him from pool

Surveillance footage from the Avista Resort confirms that a 12-year-old boy was stuck underwater for just over 9 minutes after his leg was caught in a pool suction line on March 19.

North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, police were called to the scene around 9:45 p.m. as bystanders tried to pull the boy from the grate. The first officer to respond to the scene can be seen taking off her gun and then sitting down to untie both of her shoes before jumping into the water.

Shortly after she enters the pool, a second officer arrives on scene, takes his gun off before jumping in the water and almost immediately pulls the boy from the grate.

Officers quickly begin CPR on the boy.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling declined to give an update on the boy's condition at this time, citing health care privacy laws. The Sun News has reached out to Horry County Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Mark Nugent for an update.

HCFR Chief Joseph Tanner said April 9 that the boy was in stable condition, but could not give additional details.

"He was given underwater mouth-to-mouth resuscitation by the first person to find him in the pool, which was not one of our rescue people, someone who was staying at the resort," Dowling said. "The fact that he was alive when he was transported to the hospital can be larger attributed to the fact that several people involved in the incident, in his rescue, gave him mouth-to-mouth while he was underwater."

However, it is not clear in the video around what time or who exactly gives the boy underwater mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

"It may not be on video, but we do know there were some males who were staying at the hotel who in some capacity understood what to do," Dowling said.

The beginning of the video shows two boys playing in the lazy river. One boy dives down multiple times to a grate at the bottom of the pool.

Around 9:32 p.m. he does not come back up.

After the other boy calls for help, a woman and a man come over and try to pull the boy out of the grate, but are unsuccessful.

According to a news release, police did CPR until they detected a slight pulse. At that point he was transferred to Grand Strand Medical Center.

"When our team showed up, one of our beach patrol people jumped into the pool and gave him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation as well and he was the one who actually removed him from the suction pipe," Dowling said.