Child kidnapped in stolen car walks back to daycare five minutes later, video shows

It was just before 7:30 a.m. on April 24 when, police say, a silver Nissan full of car thieves pulled into the parking lot of a daycare center in Clayton County, Ga.
Video shows the car parking next to a gray Chrysler which police say was left running unattended in the parking lot. A figure exits the Nissan and runs around to the Chrysler, making sure to keep low. The suspect opens the passenger door of the car and crawls to the driver's seat before quickly reversing out of the parking space.
By this point, the Nissan had already backed out and was peeling out of the parking lot — but the video shows it suddenly stops. As the stolen Chrysler swerves around it and onto the road, a figure jumps out of the back door of the Nissan and gets in the front seat of a white Hyundai that police say was also left running unattended in the parking lot.
Except this Hyundai was carrying a six-year-old boy in the backseat, police wrote on Facebook.
As the three cars zoom out of the daycare, someone notices the commotion and walks after them into the parking lot with their arm raised. When police were called, officers were told a six-year-old child had been in one of the stolen cars.
They didn't have to worry for long. About five minutes after he was kidnapped, the child walked back to his daycare and was reunited with his mother unharmed, CBS 46 reported.
The Hyundai was located less than a mile from the daycare, though the suspects were nowhere to be seen, WXIA reported. The stolen Chrysler wasn't immediately found, but the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that officers had pulled it over early Wednesday and were questioning the drivers.
Police are still looking for more information to help identify any suspects and are asking anyone with information of the crime to call 404-577-TIPS. Police say the suspects will face kidnapping, auto burglary and theft charges.
It's only the latest incident of a child being an accidental passenger in a car heist. Two people were arrested in the same county in January for allegedly stealing a car with children inside, the Clayton News-Daily reported.
Police are struggling to get people to understand how dangerous it is to leave a car running unattended. There even used to be a law against it in Georgia, though it was repealed in 2007, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In Columbus, Ga., police told the Ledger-Enquirer half of all car thefts were of cars people had simply left running with the keys in.
“[Drivers are] making it easy, and they’re making themselves a victim,” now Assistant Chief Gil Slouchick told the paper.
