Starving dogs turned to cannibalism. What one dog had in its mouth broke the case open

SHARE COPY LINK Videos taken by Maris Ewing on property in Morgan County, Mo., where 11 dogs, two horses and a goat were found and rescued in January 2018. The animals were kept allegedly kept by Julie Bernet, a former dog breeder in Johnson County, Kan. Maris Ewing Monty Davis

Videos taken by Maris Ewing on property in Morgan County, Mo., where 11 dogs, two horses and a goat were found and rescued in January 2018. The animals were kept allegedly kept by Julie Bernet, a former dog breeder in Johnson County, Kan. Maris Ewing Monty Davis