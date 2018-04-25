She wrote the book on the Golden State Killer before dying. Did she just help catch him?

The book “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark" by writer Michelle McNamara helped re-energize interest in the decades-cold case of the Golden State Killer, who terrorized California in a string of at least 45 rapes and at least a dozen murders.

In fact, McNamara coined the name "Golden State Killer" for the serial killer and rapist, also variously known as the East Area Rapist, Original Night Stalker and Diamond Knot Killer. Now Sacramento authorities are expected to announce the arrest of a man suspected in at least some of those crimes.

But McNamara, also the wife of comedian Patton Oswalt, didn’t live to see it — or to see her book published.

McNamara, 46, founder of the True Crime Diary website, died in her sleep in April 2016, reported People. She and Oswalt had one daughter.

Her book on the Golden State Killer case became a New York Times best-seller after Oswalt spent the months following McNamara's death fighting to get "I'll Be Gone in the Dark" published, reported The Wrap. A docuseries based on the book also is in the works at HBO, reported Deadline.

Oswalt posted on Instagram on Wednesday about the arrest in the case, calling it “one of the more surreal days of my life.”

Oswalt also posted to Twitter to say that he'd like to interview the suspect, "not to gloat or gawk — to ask him the questions that @TrueCrimeDiary wanted answered in her “Letter To An Old Man” at the end of #IllBeGoneInTheDark."





If they’ve really caught the #GoldenStateKiller I hope I get to visit him. Not to gloat or gawk — to ask him the questions that @TrueCrimeDiary wanted answered in her “Letter To An Old Man” at the end of #IllBeGoneInTheDark. pic.twitter.com/32EHSzBct5 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 25, 2018

Predicting the Golden State Killer's eventual arrest, her letter closed with the words, "The doorbell rings. No side gates are left open. You’re long past leaping over a fence. Take one of your hyper, gulping breaths. Clench your teeth. Inch timidly toward the insistent bell. This is how it ends for you. “You’ll be silent forever, and I’ll be gone in the dark,” you threatened a victim once. Open the door. Show us your face. Walk into the light."

In response to a question, Oswalt wrote on Twitter that he and McNamara's colleagues are checking to see if the name of the man reportedly arrested in the case, Joseph James DeAngelo, appears in her files.

Her co-writers and fans also thought of McNamara as news of the arrest spread.

Many of the posts credited McNamara and her book with bringing about the arrest.

This #GoldenStateKiller thing is fascinating. It's like #MichelleMcNamara reached out from beyond, grabbed the killer by the collar and said, "Nope. You aren't going anywhere, asshole." — Brian Lambert (@stink_dumb) April 25, 2018

Among the posts lauding McNamara was one by actor James Woods.

It is heartbreaking that Michelle McNamara did not live to see her lifelong pursuit bear fruit. Congratulations to @pattonoswalt for completing her work and staying vigilant in a cause to which she devoted so much of her life. #GoldenStateKiller https://t.co/GB3TiDiKMT — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 25, 2018