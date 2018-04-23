What are your chances of seeing a UFO today? Here are the odds in all 50 states

North Carolina has had 7,570 reported UFO sightings since 1940, some of which have been bizarre enough to inspire conspiracy theories of ongoing secret military experiments in the state.
But what are the actual odds of seeing a UFO today in either of the Carolinas?
Turns out the odds makers at Casino.org have finally worked that out, dividing the number of sightings reported in each state over the past 78 years into the overall population.
In North Carolina, we face a one in 135,500 chance of stepping out the door and seeing a UFO. South Carolina has had 4,285 sightings, making for a one in 117,300 chance, says Casino.org.
North Carolina is considered one of Top 10 states in terms of numbers of actual UFO reports, with several recent reports in Charlotte and the Lake Norman area, according to the National UFO Reporting Center in Davenport, Wash.
However, the Casino.org calculations skew things a bit, because they're based on state population. That means the smaller the state population, the higher the odds.
Example: California has had 23,419 reported sightings, but it also has a huge population. Therefore, you have a one in 168,700 chance there of seeing a UFO.
A full list of the state-by-state odds can be found here on Casino.org.
North Carolina was ranked at 16 among the 50 states in the Casino.org list, and South Carolina was at 21.
The 10 states where you're most likely to see a UFO are (in descending order): Wyoming, Vermont, Montana, North Dakota, Alaska, Hawaii, New Mexico, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine.
The 10 states where you're least likely to see one: Florida, Texas, New York, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Arizona, New Jersey, Michigan and Maryland.
In total, there have been 259,691 UFO sightings in the US over the years, says Casino.org, prompting more than 40,000 Americans to take out insurance against being abducted by aliens.
Comments