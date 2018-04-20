She didn't like her sandwich, and used pepper spray and hot coffee to make that clear, Delaware cops say

Tiffany Evans was not happy with her Wawa experience, police say.
The 34-year-old went to the convenience store in Dover, Delaware, on Wednesday evening with a craving for a sandwich, according to WBOC. Evans complained that she saw one employee mess up her dinner order, police say, and started to yell at the male worker.
A female coworker at Wawa then jumped into the conversation and assured Evans that she would get her correct order. She also asked Evans to stop yelling at the workers, police say, and the two began to argue with each other, according to The Daily Journal.
That's when the alleged assault began. According to ABC47, police say Evans threw a hot cup of coffee onto the female employee's face, leaving her with burns. That coffee also ruined $200 of food behind the counter, police say, and damaged the cellphone of the male employee who had originally been making Evans' sandwich.
It escalated from there. The female worker came from behind the counter to confront Evans, police told Delaware State News, and then the 34-year-old pulled out some pepper spray and used it on the employee's face.
A court record obtained by The Daily Journal said that Evans said "she was going to go to [the] vehicle, get a gun and shoot" the worker. The suspect then allegedly fled the scene in a white Honda Accord.
Police say they used a tag number on the car to track down Evans, who turned herself in later that night. She faces charges of second-degree assault, third-degree assault, offensive touching, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, per the Delaware State News. She got out on a $7,800 bond.
The employee who had coffee thrown on her face was taken to the hospital with minor burns, The Daily Journal reported. Employees closed the Wawa down for a bout an hour as they waited for the lingering pepper spray to go away.
Other people have learned the dangers of working in the food industry.
In February, one McDonald's employee, identified just as Kivona, said a customer shot her in the face with a paintball gun after she said the ice cream and frappe machines were down for cleaning. The employee said that the man decided to order sandwiches and chicken nuggets — and fired the paintballs at the drive-thru window.
And at another McDonald's in March, an angry customer tossed her breakfast sandwich back at an employee when it contained sausage instead of the bacon that she requested. She then went into the fast food joint and pushed a 17-year-old worker, who hit their head on a fry station before falling to the floor, police say.
Comments