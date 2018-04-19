Uber driver fled the country after raping a woman, cops say. She called him a 'coward'

Emily Murray decided to take an Uber home from Quincy, Massachusetts, early in the morning on April 8, police say, when the driver locked the doors and raped her in a dimly-lit area.
The suspect in that case, 30-year-old Frederick Amfo, was arraigned on April 13 after the alleged assault, according to the Boston Herald. He faced a single count of rape and had to pay a $10,000 bail after police say they used DNA evidence to link him to the crime.
But Murray told the Herald that she doubts that Amfo will ever receive a punishment.
That’s because Amfo, who was in the country illegally, hopped on a plane and is suspected of flying to his home country of Ghana by April 16, law enforcement officials told Boston 25 News.
“I don’t feel that I’ll ever have justice for what’s happened to me,” Murray told the Herald. “But I hope this shines a light and it won’t happen in the future because of me coming forward and me releasing my name and putting a face behind this whole situation.”
It took just three hours after Amfo’s arraignment for the 30-year-old to be released from police custody, according to The Patriot Ledger. Amfo was given 24 hours after his release to surrender his passport, a spokeswoman for Massachusetts Trial Court said.
But the spokeswoman added that “the court has now implemented procedures to ensure that defendants who are ordered by the court to surrender their passports surrender them when they post bail and prior to their release.”
David Weber, spokesman for the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office, told The Patriot Ledger that the first set of paperwork from the court didn’t specify that Amfo had to turn in his passport — and that the court added that requirement only after his department asked about it.
Because of that, Weber said “we followed the instructions of the court.”
And Michael Morrissey, spokesman for the Norfolk District Attorney, said he “can’t answer this question” when asked by the Boston Herald why prosecutors didn’t seek harsher bail or a way to track Amfo through GPS.
“This is an ongoing and active case,” he said.
ICE spokesman John Mohan said that those at the Quincy District Court were at fault for the man escaping. He told the Herald that his agency “issued an immigration detainer to the Weymouth Police Department for Frederick Amfo” that would have prevented him from getting out on bail. But a spokeswoman for the court said they “did not receive an immigration detainer document for defendant Frederick Amfo.”
However it happened, Murray said she is “angry” and “confused.”
"If I went to Ghana and I committed a crime, I wouldn't expect to be able to hop on a plane and say sorry about that, here's some money,” she told Boston 25 News. “I would expect to answer for it. Accountability. And there has been just zero.”
She’s now left grappling with the possibility that her decision to come forward as a survivor of sexual assault might not bring about justice.
“He is 100 percent ... a coward. He proclaims his innocence to police and then just leaves?” she told the Herald. “I feel hurt. ... People get blamed for not coming forward and then get victimized more when they do.”
Comments