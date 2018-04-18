Fake coupons are popping up promising free Starbucks coffee for African-Americans

FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, a Starbucks iced drink with a "Race Together" sticker on it is shown ready for pickup at a Starbucks store in Seattle. Starbucks, trying to tamp down a racially charged uproar over the arrest of two black men at one of its stores in Philadelphia, plans to close more than 8,000 U.S. stores for several hours next month to conduct racial-bias training for nearly 175,000 workers. The announcement Tuesday, April 17, 2018, comes after the arrests sparked protests and calls for a boycott on social media. Ted S. Warren, File AP Photo