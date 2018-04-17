She was getting a meal on campus. Her receipt called her the n-word

"I need answers," read the University of North Texas student's tweet when she saw her receipt from Krispy Krunchy Chicken, an on campus eatery.
In the ID field that workers use to identify customers, her receipt didn't say Chelsea Shaw, her name. Instead, if referred to her as the n-word.
She got answers from the university within two hours of her post.
The worker responsible for the slur has been fired, said UNT retail dining services executive director Bill McNease, in an interview with North Texas TV.
"We found out that it was not the cashier, it was actually the cook who did it," McNease said. "The cook came out and apologized to the manager. The cook, though, his employment has been terminated. As soon as we found out we let the person go."
Shaw and several other UNT students Tweeted directly at UNT president Neal Smatresk in response to her initial tweet.
Smatresk responded to the student as well.
"Our Mean Green family values respect and prides itself on inclusion," Smatresk said in a tweet. "It is completely unacceptable and not who we are as a community. We acted immediately to identify the person responsible and that person has been terminated."
He followed up in a separate tweet, saying, "I'd be happy to meet with you."
Shaw did not immediately respond for comment.
