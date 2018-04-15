Calf-roper Colby Caudle had quite an experience on a Friday night ride-along with Haltom City police officer Dusty Simmons. Caudle helped capture a loose miniature horse that was running down Beach Street.
Calf-roper Colby Caudle had quite an experience on a Friday night ride-along with Haltom City police officer Dusty Simmons. Caudle helped capture a loose miniature horse that was running down Beach Street. Courtesy: Haltom City police

A man with a lasso was hanging out of a police SUV. He was chasing a miniature horse, Texas cops say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

April 15, 2018 01:49 PM

HALTOM CITY, Texas

This was not a tall tale.

A miniature horse got free Friday night, found its way onto Beach Street but was lassoed in a matter of minutes by a civilian on a ride-along with a Haltom City patrol officer.

Police responded to a loose livestock call shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, and the big surprise was a miniature horse running down the street.

On their Facebook page, police noted they don't get many calls of loose livestock running down Beach Street that turn out to be a miniature horse.

Officer Dusty Simmons went to the scene, and he had just the answer. Resident Colby Caudle was riding along with the officer and he just happened to be a competitive calf-roper.

And, yes, Caudle had his lasso in his truck.

Once he got his lasso, Caudle returned to the police vehicle and was hanging out of a police Tahoe, throwing his lasso at the miniature horse. He captured the little creature in no time.

The owner of the horse was found shortly after the animal was caught.

"This was a great experience," Caudle wrote on the Haltom City police Facebook page. He thanked the officer and the police department for the chance for a ride-along. "I had a blast. PS if y'all ever need any more help or wanna hire me for a new mounted patrol unit. I'm all in."

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763; @mingoramirezjr

