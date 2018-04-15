Why moms are so tired: Video captures one woman's brutal night sleeping with her kids

We all know being a mom is tough.
But rarely do we see motherhood documented the way it was recently by a popular blogger known as FItMomma.
Melanie Darnell, a mother of three young children, was so fed up with not getting enough shuteye because of her three kids (aged 10 months to 4) that she decided to document a typical evening of chaos.
What Darnell discovered in the time-lapse video (captured by a camera placed on the bedroom ceiling) surprised even her.
Darnell found that between 10 p.m. and 6:20 a.m., she barely slept at all. When mom did catch a few ZZZs, she was constantly awakened.
The clip shows Darnell initially asleep with her 10-month-old son, who constantly moves, kicks and changes position.
Then her toddler daughter comes to visit, causing more commotion.
The video, called, "Why do moms get up exhausted?" answers the question.
Other mothers have responded and can obviously relate.
"I have been completely blown away by the response and am grateful that we live in a time that provides us an opportunity to connect with so many who are going with similar life events like being a mom," the California mom told the Miami Herald. "It’s been amazing connecting with so many other moms on a such a personal level."She adds that sleeping is the side of parenting that is rarely seen. "I think when people watch this video they don’t see me but themselves, which is really cool."
