Landlord let man rent a room in her apartment. But he was a ‘predator,’ Ill. mother says

The victims’ mother said she thought Obdulio Lopez-Gomez was a “decent man” when she invited him to rent a room in her apartment several years ago in West Chicago, Illinois, reported the Chicago Tribune.
But at his sentencing on Thursday, she called him a “predator and a monster,” the Tribune reported.
Lopez-Gomez was sentenced to 34 years behind bars for sexually assaulting his landlord’s two young daughters when their mother wasn’t home, the newspaper said.
Police had started investigating him in 2015, and determined that the 42-year-old man assaulted the victims, ages 11 and 9, over a two-year period beginning in February 2013, ABC 7 reported.
The assaults took place at the victims’ home, authorities said. Police found out about the abuse when the victims reported it to an adult, who contacted officers, Chronicle Media reported.
The girls are still coping with the attacks, prosecutors said. The sisters had witnessed each other’s assault, the Tribune reported.
“My heart goes out to these two young victims as they attempt to come to terms with what Mr. Lopez-Gomez has allegedly done to them,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said at the time, reported Chronicle Media.
Police Chief Michael Uplegger said the victims were allegedly the target of a “true criminal predator,” ABC 7 reported.
Lopez-Gomez, who prosecutors said had been living in the U.S. illegally, was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault, the Daily Herald reported. He entered a partial plea agreement, pleading guilty to one count of predatory sex assault of a child, the Tribune reported.
He apologized in court, saying he’s “seriously regretful,” the newspaper reported.
Comments